City Auction Group backs IFA mental health bid

The Irish Football Association Foundation’s mental health programme has secured a sponsor.

City Auction Group is now backing Ahead of the Game, which raises awareness of the issues surrounding mental health.

The programme is part of the UEFA Hat Trick funding for football and social responsibility and was developed in partnership with TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues), Inspire and Train 2B Smart Soccer.

“Issues surrounding mental health can affect anyone,” said City Auction Group MD Michael Tomalin.

“We believe this is an excellent programme as it tackles issues such as challenging the stigma as well as outlining preventative measures.”

The group, which has centres in Belfast, Omagh and Rockingham will be backing dozens of Ahead of the Game workshops aiming to support clubs and volunteers in dealing with mental health issues.

IFA president David Martin said: “Football plays a big part in the mental health of players, volunteers and even supporters as it can have a major impact on our emotions, relationships, identity and self-esteem. Staying mentally well is like staying physically fit.”