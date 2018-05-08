Coleraine firm secures major ROI contract

Coleraine based waste and environmental specialist ATG Group, has secured a £3.5 million contract in the Republic of Ireland.

The contract, secured with The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to treat and dispose contaminated dredge material is underway and has led to the creation of 14 new jobs.

“To help increase our export sales, we are investing £1million in our business and are recruiting new staff,” said ATG Group managing director Dr Mark McKinney.

“This has meant we have been able to win this major contract in partnership with ABCO Marine in Killybegs Harbour.

“In the past three years our sales have more than quadrupled and our reputation in the waste recycling sector is rapidly growing.”

Working with Invest NI over the years had proved invaluable to the firm’s success he added.

“Its support for our marketing activities, technical advice and new staff has enabled our business to move from a focus on the local market, to making great inroads in GB & ROI.

“Our next steps will be to expand into new markets, particularly Europe and Africa.”

ATG Group provides specialist services in environmental remediation, waste management and invasive species treatment.

Invest NI has offered the company £98,700 of support to create 14 jobs, ten of which are in place, and to undertake a range of marketing activities.

The firm has also availed of technical assistance to develop and trial innovative new treatment processes.

Des Gartland, Invest NI’s North West Regional Manager said: “We are delighted to be supporting ATG Group as it endeavours to rapidly grow its exports.

Our support has allowed the company greater flexibility to bid for bigger contracts, including this recent contract at Killybegs Harbour and puts this company in a strong position to secure further business in this market.”