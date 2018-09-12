Composites leader joins Jaguar Land Rover in £35m project

Co Down based advanced composites manufacturer CCP Gransden is to join UK automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover in a consortium involved in a £35 million project prototyping a new electric specialist vehicle.

The Ballygowan firm is the only Northern Ireland business involved in the research project confirmed by Prime Minister Theresa May MP at the Zero Emission Vehicles Summit in Birmingham.

“We have developed an advanced composite manufacturing cell that is highly automated and enables us to manufacture composite parts at a fast rate and to a high quality,” said managing director Jim Erskine.

“We are delighted that Jaguar Land Rover has given us the opportunity to work with them as this project helps future-proof our business and provides opportunities for significant growth.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of continuing to develop the manufacturing sector within Northern Ireland.”

Electrified vehicles require stiffer, lighter vehicle structures to boost their performance. Project Tucana will deliver this vision by developing world-leading cost effective, scalable carbon fibre composite solutions.