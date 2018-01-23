Connect Telecom makes seventh acquisiton with deal for Think Group

Belfast based Connect Telecom has announced that it has acquired the Lewes-based Think Group for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2004, Think Group is one of the leading suppliers of business communications services in the south-east of England and employs 18 staff.

Connect Telecom is now ranked as one of the fastest growing business communications companies in the UK, the Think Group deal is the seventh by Connect Telecom in the last 18 months, taking its total Vodafone connections across the UK and Ireland to over 70,000.

Connect Telecom which delivers fixed line, mobile, broadband and cloud services for businesses, was named 2017 Vodafone One Net Business (ONB) Partner of the Year for the second time.

With 100 employees, it now serves businesses across the UK with offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Carlisle, Manchester, Dunstable, Lewes and London.

Since purchasing the business in 2015, CEO Scott Ritchie, has quadrupled the business base and expects significant expansion in 2018.

“Think Group was an obvious acquisition target for Connect as we share many values, not least placing our customers first in presenting an unrivalled level of service and access to cutting edge technology that unifies business communications.

Think Group’s 18 staff including MD Damon Newbold, will transfer to Connect Telecom.

“Connect Telecom has shaken the UK telecoms market over the last year and I share Scott’s vision for the future, not only as a partner, but in the complete business technology offering we can now provide our customers,” said Mr Newbold.

Ian Beatty, business acquisition manager at Danske Bank said: “This acquisition and the funding support from Danske Bank is the latest chapter in a long-standing relationship between the bank and Connect Telecom.”

“Connect Telecom has a detailed growth strategy and Danske Bank is pleased to continue its support for the company as it expands its operations across the UK.”