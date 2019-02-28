Construction and retail brand Budget a missed opportunity

The Construction industry and retail sector have each expressed their frustration at the 2019-20 Budget published by Secretary of State, Karen Bradley, claiming opportunities to suport business have been ignored.

Published by Ms Bradley in the absence of Stormont ministers, the spending plan contains an extra £140m injection from the Treasury.

Even so, Construction Employers Federation assistant director David Fry said its predictions of redundancies by the summer now seemed inevitable.

““While we are in no way doubting the funding pressures on our public services, the reason we are in this position of having to transfer money from capital to resource is the year-on-year policy of our collective political class to duck the big decisions,” he said.

“It is pretty clear that, by virtue of today’s budget statement, the construction industry will have to now shoulder in 2019/20 a large element of the result of years of politicians putting their heads in the sand with respect to systemic and fundamental challenges which should never have been ducked.

“This budget outcome, given our warnings about the underfunding of much needed upgrades to wastewater treatment works and, in our State of Trade survey last week, that some 36% of local contractors will make redundancies in the next 3-6 months if the ongoing impasse isn’t resolved, is completely unacceptable.

“There is in our view a very clear case for a review of this settlement to be urgently undertaken ahead of Tuesday’s House of Commons debate on the Budget Bill.”

Describing the budget as “extremely disappointing” Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said it represented a missed opportunity to provide support for the sector.

“Why is it that independent retailers in England get a third off their rate bills and their Northern Ireland counterparts get an increase?

“Small Businesses in Northern Ireland are now paying the highest business rates in the UK and this Budget should have reduced the Regional Rate, rather than increasing it”

“Furthermore, where is Northern Ireland’s £20m share of the Future High Streets Fund which was announced by the Chancellor? At first glance of this Budget it appears not to have been included. Yet again Northern Ireland loses out”

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhán Connolly said despite challenges there was “much to be thankful for”.

“The £140m from the Treasury is hugely welcome at a time when services are squeezed and the Secretary of State is to be commended on delivering a 0% plus inflation rise on business rates for 2019-20 which will mean a 2% rise in real terms for businesses here.”

Nevertheless, he said the rates system was not fit for purpose and that retail paying 25% of rates while representing less than 12% of the economy was insupportable.

FSB NI Policy chair Tina McKenzie welcomed provision for the continuation of the Small Business Rate Relief scheme, the removal of which would have led to the doubling of rates for smallest businesses at a difficult time.

“The absence of a devolved government continues to cause immense frustration for business owners, with action required on skills, infrastructure and further reducing rates for business.

“It is vital that parties do all they can to see a return of an Assembly and Executive as soon as possible, so we can move away from care and maintenance budgets and strategically plan for Northern Ireland’s future.”