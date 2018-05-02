Consultation found majority in favour of earlier Sunday shopping in Belfast

While it was kind of Ben Lowry to detail his personal view on Sunday opening hours (‘No need for increased shopping hours on the quiet day, Sunday,’ April 28), backed largely by evidence of his childhood memories of Spanish beaches.

His commentary adds little to the current debate.

This summer 21 cruise ships will arrive in Belfast on Sunday mornings — 36,500 people, of whom many will want to shop, will be met with locked doors and closed signs, so to put this in perspective, Belfast City Council is considering allowing major retailers within Belfast City centre the opportunity to open earlier just 18 Sundays a year.

A full consultation has demonstrated the majority are in favour of the move and the decision could even aid working mothers with childcare costs.

Rather than harking back to the Belfast of days gone by, Mr Lowry should recognise that Belfast in 2018 is a vibrant, welcoming city, with a growing economy of which tourism plays an important part.

It would be a shame to pass up on this opportunity.

Kate Nicholl, Alliance councillor, Balmoral