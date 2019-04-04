Consumer Council advice for P&O passengers

The Consumer Council has issued advice for P&O Ferries passengers following a fire onboard a ship docked at Larne Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

The organisation says that the incident is continuing to affect sailings between Larne and Cairnryan.

A blaze occurred in the engine room of a passenger ferry at 4.32 pm.

The fire was extinguished by the ship’s crew and internal system.

The Comsumer Council is advising passengers of their rights during disruption.

Richard Williams, head of policy (transport) at The Consumer Council, said: “The fire onboard P&O’s European Causeway ferry on March 31 is continuing to have a knock-on effect for passengers between Larne and Cairnryan.

“P&O Ferries have confirmed that there are ongoing disruptions, with a temporary schedule currently in operation. Passengers are being offered alternative sailings both before and after their scheduled sailing time.

“For the most up-to-date information on the temporary schedules, passengers should visit P&O Ferries’ website www.poferries.com, call P&O Ferries on 0345 355 5111, or follow #POLarne and #POCairnryan on Twitter.

“If passengers have been affected by the disruption and want to know more about their passenger rights, they can contact the Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022, or download our ‘Plain Sailing’ guide from www.consumercouncil.org.uk.”