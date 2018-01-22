Council awards new contract in bid to reduce landfill waste

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has awarded a contract to Irish Waste Services for the collection, processing and treatment of waste from its three household recycling centres.

The contract will reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfill from the recycling facilities at The Cutts in Derriaghy, Drumlough and Carryduff.

The waste will now be collected and sorted at Irish Waste Services premises, maximising the amount of recyclable material being recovered from waste collected within the council area.

Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of the local authority’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “Over the last 18 months the council has been implementing a number of measures to increase its recycling rate and reduce waste to landfill. These have included an increase in the types of plastic items that can be recycled from home and the requirement to recycle all food waste in the brown bin provided. Our residents have embraced these new recycling habits and we thank them for their efforts.”

He continued: “This new contract will allow the council to play its part in improving recycling rates through the processing of residual and bulky waste from its recycling centres. Annually approximately 8,200 tonnes of waste is sent to landfill from our recycling centres; and Irish Waste Services will play an important role in diverting as much as possible in the year ahead.

“The council is looking forward to working in partnership with Irish Waste Services to maximise our recycling rates and reduce our waste to landfill, which will deliver measurable environmental benefits.”

The contract awarded to Irish Waste Services is for one year, with an option for two more years.

Jason McPolin, Managing Director of Irish Waste Services, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract. Our circular economy approach of recovery, reuse and recycling diverts waste streams that have historically been landfilled. It results in cost savings for the council and achievement of its diversion targets.”