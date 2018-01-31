Council leads local firms on India trade mission

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is leading a major trade mission to India with 11 ambitious local companies seeking new business opportunities for 2018

The move is part of a series of business initiatives designed as part of its commitment to drive business growth and opportunity for local businesses.

The companies, which include Long Meadow Cider, OBE Waste & Agri Engineering, Linwoods, Glen Dimplex and Kestrel Foods, span a variety of industry sectors and will visit Chennai in Eastern India over five days focused on building new trade links, export and sourcing opportunities.

The delegation will also be exploring opportunities to encourage inward investment from India to the ABC region as part of the programme.

Last year, the council supported an 18 company mission to Great Britain as part of its Export to GB Programme, delivering a combined sales pitch of more than £1 million.

A separate export mission to North America is planned later this year.

“Developing an outstanding, thriving local economy which supports inward investment, stimulates start-ups and new business growth is our key priority,” said Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson.

“Great Britain and India represent two outstanding areas of growth and export exploration and we are delighted to support more than 30 forward-thinking local businesses keen to tap into these new pipeline opportunities, further develop existing relationships and source new income streams.

“An additional focus of our delegation will be to promote the wider ABC region to drive renewed inward investment, improving job creation and economic prosperity for everyone.,” he said.