Council to consider planning application for Abbey Centre cameras

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is yet to grant planning permission for number plate recognition cameras at the Abbey Centre.

In response to a press query from the Newtownabbey Times about whether the shopping centre had permission for the cameras, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council considers planning permission is required for the apparatus recently erected on site.

“A retrospective planning application (Ref LA03/2018/0214/F) seeking to regularise this matter is currently with the council for consideration.”

It is understood that thousands of fines imposed on customers who parked for under four hours between February 19 and March 13 at the centre are to be rescinded.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for the Abbey Centre said: “Please continue to PM your car reg and Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) number, if you have received a PCN for parking for under a four hour period.

“I will get back to you asap, confirming cancellation of the PCN.

“If anyone has received a PCN for parking for under the four hour period, please PM your vehicle registration number and the PCN number and we’ll get it quashed.”

Commenting on the Abbey Centre Facebook page, a member of the public said: “I rang the number on Facebook and was speaking to security there now.

“He said 3,000 people have been incorrectly fined and to bin the letter, but can I please speak to someone and get this dealt with so I don’t get harassed with letters.”

Responding to this post, the spokesperson for the Abbey Centre added: “The message security gave you is correct.

“We’re pushing to have all PCNs issued between February 19 and March 13 cancelled.”