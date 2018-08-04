Crumbling roads, schools and hospitals serve no-one at all

We have a problem here at the moment that you might not have noticed in the midst of everything else.

It’s where all our award -winning food firms are going to put their trophies after another monster haul in the UK Great Taste Awards.

From established performers lsuch as Thompson’s Tea and Hannan Meats right down to start-ups entering for the first time such as Natural Umber, the haul of three, two and one star products is way out of scale with the size of the population.

There’s enough going on to create a micro-boom in the fit-out sector, but it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who is actually watching what’s going on across the province.

From the aerospace sector and materials handling to elements, at least, of the construction sector and food and on to financial and IT services, Northern Ireland continues to deliver so much.

So many people knocking their pans in to create an enviable range of services and products respected all over the world.

Those people - the vast majority at least - don’t care who works for them; whether they’re Roman Catholic, Lutheran, Orthodox Jew, Sikh or Buddhist, married, single, straight, bi or transgender.

It’s a province the size of an average English city and they just keep selling millions of pounds worth of stuff all over the world.

But there is one more problem and that’s the fact that all the services around them are buckling while we race towards a less enviable world record for being without a government longer than anyone else.

Isn’t it about time our alleged politicians got behind them and started looking after the health and education and training of their children, their grand-children and those of their workforce?

Just being able to leave their homes without pulling the suspension out of their cars would be a start.

That there are hugely important issues to be dealt with is undeniable, but the people building this province and its future cannot be ignored for much longer.