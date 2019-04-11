Danske Bank and UU launch new apprenticeships

Danske Bank and Ulster University are inviting new applications for a unique apprenticeship programme that offers school leavers the opportunity to get paid work experience in the banking sector while studying for a degree.

First launched last autumn, Danske Futures is a three-year higher-level apprenticeship programme for students who have completed their A-Levels.

Ten new apprentices will take up a role within Danske’s personal banking and small business team or operations team, while studying part-time for a fully funded BSc Hons degree in Managing the Customer Contact.

Lauren Hamilton from Belfast joined the programme when it first launched last year. She is currently working in Danske’s Mortgages Customer Support team. Lauren said:

“I had just finished a gap year and was ready to get started on my career journey. This apprenticeship appealed to me as I could work and study at the same time. As well as learning on the job, I’ve been given lots of development opportunities.”

Caroline van der Feltz, HR Director at Danske Bank, said the programme presents a unique opportunity:

“By enabling students to earn money and gain valuable experience while studying for a fully-funded degree, Danske Futures provides a fantastic opportunity for ambitious young people to get ahead in their career.

“We’re delighted to support some of Northern Ireland’s brightest young talent achieve their full potential, and it benefits us by bringing new skills and fresh ideas to our business.”

Timothy Moruzzi, pogramme director and apprenticeship lead at UU added:

“The BSc in Managing the Customer Contact is a market-leading course, and as far as we know it’s the only higher education programme of its kind in the world. The partnership with Danske Bank will see students have the opportunity to put their learning into practice day-to-day in an industry leading organisation.”