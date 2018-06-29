Danske bank axing Ballynahinch and Larne branches

Danske Bank has today announced its Ballynahinch and Larne branches are to shut.

The premises are earmarked for closure on October 12 this year. It will be keeping an ATM service in the towns.

Richard Caldwell, Danske Bank’s managing director of Personal Banking & Small Business, said: “The way customers use branches has changed significantly in recent years. Many are now choosing to use different ways to bank, such as digital or telephone banking.

“As a business, we must respond to these changes, therefore priorities for investment will adapt and change. For example over the past year we have invested in transformational upgrades of several of our key branches, including Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards.”

Adding that the bank does not take decisions to close branches lightly, Mr Caldwell says he has have written to affected customers “to assure them that we remain committed to continuing to meet their banking needs and to inform them about the many different ways to bank with us”.

He continued: “Over the coming weeks we will be organising support sessions for any customers needing further guidance. If any of our customers are concerned, I would encourage them to speak to us - we will do everything we can to help them.”

Over recent years, Danske Bank says it has continued to invest in both its digital channels and its day-to-day banking services.