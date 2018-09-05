Danske Bank creates 67 new jobs in North West

Almost 70 job have been created in Londonderry with the opening of a new customer protection centre by Danske Bank.

The centre will complete due diligence checks on personal and business customers, as part of regulatory requirements for all banks to show an increased responsibility for knowing and understanding how customers operate their bank accounts.

Reviews of source of wealth are also standard practice across banks in accordance with anti money laundering legislation.

Invest NI has offered the bank £234,500 towards the new jobs and, once fully operational, the centre will generate nearly £1.5 million annually for the local economy in salaries.

“We are delighted to be supporting the economy in the North West through the provision of 67 new jobs,” said Stephen Matchett, Danske chief financial officer.

“This new team in Derry will be an additional resource supplementing existing teams in Lithuania and Poland, and will initially be responsible for completing the checks for customers here in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and London.”

Jeremy Fitch, executive director at Invest said: “As well as offering starting salaries in the region of £17,000-£18,000, those joining the team in the North West will receive high quality induction training, enjoy a modern working environment, competitive pension benefits, healthcare benefit and a defined career path.”