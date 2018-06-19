Debenhams shares drop on third profit warning of year

Debenhams shares plunged after the retailer issued its third profit warning for 2018, saying market weakness and competitor discounting had hit sales.

The department store chain suffered 1.7% drop in like-for-like sales over the 15 weeks to June 16, and said trading was “below plan” in May and early June despite weak comparatives from a year earlier.

The disappointing performance has forced the retailer to “reassess” expectations, with full-year pre-tax profits now set to come in between £35 million and £40 million, down from previous estimates of £50.3 million.

It marks Debenhams’ third profit warning for the year, having first slashed forecasts in January on the back of painful price cuts.

The latest warning - sparked by “increased competitor discounting and weakness in key markets” - sent shares down more than 16% in early trading on Tuesday.

Debenhams said further cost cuts are now on the cards, with a ramped-up efficiency drive set to focus on “self-help and prioritising cash generation”.

The company stopped short of announcing store closures but, as previously announced, it is still assessing whether to shutter 10 of its outlets over the next five years, a spokeswoman said.

The footprint of up to 30 of its stores may also be reduced, while the leases of 25 locations may be renegotiated as they come up for renewal over the next five years.

The spokeswoman said no job cuts are currently planned.

“It is well documented that these are exceptionally difficult times in UK retail and our trading performance in this quarter reflects that,” said CEO Sergio Bucher.

“We don’t see these conditions changing in the near future and, because it is our priority to maintain a robust balance sheet, we are making very careful choices about how we deploy capital.”