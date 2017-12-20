Developers await decision on new health and wellbeing park

Multi-million pound plans to transform the Kings Hall complex into an innovative health and wellbeing park could get underway early next year developers ahev claimed.

The scheme to redevelop the former home of the Royal Ulkster Agricultural Society hasmoved one step closer with the submission of a planning application to Belfast City Council.

The King’s Hall Health and Wellbeing Park has been hailed as a flagship development in integrated healthcare, setting a new market standard not just in Northern Ireland but across the UK.

The ambitious development will include a next generation GP care facility combining GP services along with the potential for onsite diagnostics including X-ray, ultrasound and near patient care for more than 25,000 patients involving up to 500 staff.

Discussions are also underway to ensure the facility is equipped to support the training of doctors and nurses.

The site will also deliver options for elderly living including a nursing home, independent living one and two bedroom apartments, bespoke homes for the over-55s as well as retail space, a hotel and a gym facility accessible to residents.

Developers behind the project, Benmore Octopus, believe the King’s Hall Health and Wellbeing Park will set a new standard for integrated health care provision in line with the Bengoa Report which had been launched as part of former Health Minister Michelle O’Neill’s vision for healthcare reform in Northern Ireland.

“The King’s Hall Health and Wellbeing Park is one of the most exciting projects we have been involved in,” said CEO David Burrows.

“It will create next generation GP care services for the growing population of South Belfast as well as delivering a range of onsite diagnostic facilities alongside housing options for the over 55-plus.

“We believe it will be a beacon of excellence and a standard bearer for integrated healthcare provision in the city and Northern Ireland going forward.

“We are confident that the integrated approach we have developed has the potential to reduce healthcare inequalities and deliver better health outcomes for everyone in the local community.”

The submission of the application, he added, follows months of working closely with Belfast City Council, consultees across the health and social care sector including the Health and Social Care Board and local residents.

“The plan and design we have now submitted reflects the highly collaborative and engaging process we undertook during the pre-application period.

“We believe this development is something truly special and unique which will have a lasting impact on people’s lives and health in this city.”