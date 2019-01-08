Developers offer to meet council over ‘Tribeca’ project

The company behind a massive regeneration project for central Belfast worth hundreds of millions has offered to meet with the city council after concerns were raised about the choice of name for the project – dubbed ‘Tribeca’.

A motion calling upon Castlebrooke Investments to drop the Tribeca branding for the regeneration scheme, put forward on Monday by DUP councillor Lee Reynolds, has been passed.

The name is used by a fashionable area in New York and is an abbreviated form of ‘Triangle Beside Cathedral’. The Belfast project covers a 12-acre site beside St Anne’s Cathedral.

But Mr Reynolds believes Belfast should use a more “authentic” name.

He told the News Letter: “We aren’t New York, we’re Belfast. We should have a name that reflects that.”

Castlebrooke Investments has written to the council and offered to meet with those concerned.

A spokesperson said: “We believe the name reflects the aspirations of the city and feel this will place Belfast in the strongest position for a sustainable and successful future.”