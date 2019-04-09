Devenish invests $2.25m in Kenyan agri firm Sidai Africa

Global agri-technology company Devenish has announced a $2.25 million investment in Kenyan company, Sidai Africa aimed at helping it expand across the country.

Sidai Africa Ltd supplies crop and livestock services to farmers throughout Kenya with a unique ‘last-mile’ delivery service model which enables the company to reach some of the country’s most remote areas.

In Africa, up to a quarter of livestock dies each year due to preventable diseases. By improving access to livestock products and services, Sidai helps farmers keep their herds healthy, which in turn helps increase income and financial security.

The investment by Devenish will enable Sidai to further expand its distribution network, launch new products and reach even more farmers across Kenya.

“Sidai was established in 2011, with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Farm Africa, to help improve sustainable agriculture in Kenya,” said founder Dr Christie Peacock.

“From a standing start, we’ve grown significantly over the past eight years and now have 11 stores, 87 franchisees, and directly employ over 120 people.

“Our mission is to enable every small-scale farmer in Kenya to produce food in a predictable and profitable way, and this investment will help us to achieve our goals.”

The investment is part of Devenish’s long-term growth strategy in emerging markets as executive vice-chairman Peter Wallace explained.

“As a business, we are particularly focused on sustainable farming and food production and this new partnership will enable us to make a difference by improving the livelihood of small-scale farmers across Kenya.

“We would like to acknowledge the support provided by AHL Venture Partners, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, US Aid, and all other stakeholders, and we very much look forward to working closely together in the future.”

Michael Maguire, east African director at Devenish said: “Sidai has already had a very positive impact on the local farming community and I hope that this investment, coupled with our commercial input, innovation and nutritional expertise, will help the company grow further and reach even more farmers and pastoralists across Kenya.”

Richard Macdonald, chair of Farm Africa outlined the importance of the investment.

“Farm Africa started Sidai and helped grow it into the sustainable enterprise that it is today. Devenish will supercharge Sidai’s growth, bringing world-class animal nutrition expertise to the Kenyan market. The deal is excellent news for both Devenish and farmers working across Kenya, more of whom will gain access to life-changing services and products.”