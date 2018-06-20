Digital sector ‘huge potential for significant inward investment’

A high level of talent, close proximity to major financial centres and competitive operating costs are just three of the reasons why Northern Ireland has huge potential to win significant inward investment, to grow its indigenous digital businesses and to push up wages.

That’s the message to emerge from this year’s Digital DNA event which closed in Belfast on Wednesday, attended by a series of keynote speakers operating at the leading edge of the indusry.

The two-day event has established itself as an important showcase for both emerging firms and established players as well as a forum for exchange of ideas and information.

“I’ve been coming here for five years and there is something hugely interesting going on, particularly at the edge of innovation,” said Leo Johnson, partner and Disruption Lead at business advisors PwC.

“For PwC globally this [Belfast] is tech central; it’s where the best and brightest love to be.

“What gives me optimism about this place is you’ve got the DNA, you’ve got the universities and you’ve got a better than evens chance of something pretty good falling into place.”

Henry Helgeson, CEO and founder of US payments company Cayan which has a base in the city, said the growing knowledge of the digital payment sector here will draw investment to Northern Ireland.

“Companies realise you have the payments talent here and that’s a very valuable thing. There’s a foundation of payments knowledge here that isn’t available in other cities; it’s not something you find in a box.”

He said Belfast holds a draw for employees within Cayan globally.

“I can’t tell you how many employees I have in the US who have asked to work from Belfast.”

Brendan Monaghan, CEO of Neueda, spoke about disruptive technology, outlining key developments, forces and trends that are shaping the way his business, and the tech sector globally, operates:

“Over the past 20 years, technology has advanced at an astonishing rate and globally we are in the midst of a particularly disruptive era.

“Digital DNA is a valuable forum for tech businesses to look at the trends impacting on our sector globally – from the rise of AI to the increasing ‘gig economy’ approach to working and the changing needs of the millennial employee.

“To stay competitive and retain the best talent, we need to constantly challenge ourselves and our services and actively encourage more people into a career in IT,” he added.