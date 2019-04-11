Diners to get flavour of Game of Thrones in Whitehead

Visitors to Whitehead this weekend will be given a flavour of Game of Thrones when a timely promotion will be held to mark the return of the epic television blockbuster.

A “foodie” event will take place to coincide with the launch of the show’s long-awaited eighth season in the UK, on Sky Atlantic, on April 15.

Five eateries in the town are participating in the venture - Coastal Coffee, The Bank House, The Lighthouse Bistro, The Old Teahouse, and the Edwardian Tea Room, at Whitehead Railway Museum.

Game of Thrones themed menus will be available from April 12 with some continuing until next weekend.

Delights include Melisandres Black Smoothie; Fire and Ice: Dragons Egg and Meringue board; a Games of Thrones tasting menu; Stark on the March panini and White Walkers white chocolate and raspberry scones.

Diners will also be entertained at The Lighthouse Bistro where actors will dressed in costume and passers-by should not be surprised if a “White Walker” or two takes to the streets to join in the fun.