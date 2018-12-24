Discounted rail and bus fares continue to aid ‘recovery’ after Primark fire

Translink is to continue to discount fares into the New Year to help support Belfast’s “recovery” following the Primark fire in August that forced the closure of several city-centre businesses.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “Translink is wishing its customers a Happy New Year with the announcement of discount bus, coach and train fares available throughout January.”

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We’re pleased to kick-start 2019 with a range of great value fares and encourage more people to choose public transport for their New Year journeys.

“We want to continue supporting Belfast’s recovery and help local traders by attracting as many people as possible into the city centre to enjoy the fantastic shopping and hospitality on offer.”

Mr Conway added: “Following a busy Christmas period, we’re looking forward to welcoming all our customers on board public transport with this New Year discount travel package.”

The discounts include: A £5 ‘Family and Friends’ ticket providing unlimited all day travel for up to two adults and four children across the entire Metro and Glider system in the month of January;

An Ulsterbus and Goldline day return ticket for the price of a single ticket after 9.30am during January;

A third-off NI Railways day return tickets anytime on Saturdays and Sundays from January 5–27.