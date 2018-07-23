Dixons Travel store arrives at Belfast International Airport

Europe’s leading airport electrical retailer, Dixons Travel, has announced the opening of its first store in Belfast, at the International Airport.

Belfast International Airport is Northern Ireland’s principal airport and the second largest gateway on the Island of Ireland providing the perfect opportunity for Dixons Travel to offer their high end computing and mobile technology to a continually expanding customer base.

The new store has a similar look and feel as the award‐winning format that was launched in Heathrow Terminal 3 in 2017, which has been shortlisted in the 2018 World Retail Awards.

The stores feature a unique proposition, offering customers top electrical brands with a varied product range including computing, audio, imaging, phones and smart appliances at online beating prices.

Until August 14, the new store will be running a special summer offer. All customers who visit will receive a £20 voucher to spend at lastminute.com on flight and hotel packages.

“We’re excited to be opening our first store in Belfast, and our expertly trained colleagues can’t wait to share our extensive product range, exclusive deals, and competitive online beating prices with the Northern Irish market,” said Heidi Woodhouse, Managing director of Dixons Travel and Concessions at Dixons Carphone.

“Belfast is one of the largest international travel hubs on the Island of Ireland, making it the perfect location for a newly remodelled Dixons Travel store.”

The new store provides passengers with the chance to purchase the latest technology in time for the first and last flights of the day.