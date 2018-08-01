Donnelly Group expands with Jaguar dealership

Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned new and used vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group becomes an official Jaguar dealer today with a £6 million investment bringing 10 new jobs.

Work on a new showroom is now underway at the Moy Road, Dungannon, as the family run business offers the first and only premium brand in Mid Ulster.

The Donnelly motor Group now offers vehicles from 19 manufacturers at eight locations around the province and employs more than 700 people.

“As of 1st August, a comprehensive selection of new and used Jaguar vehicles can be purchased from the Donnelly Group in Dungannon, with test drives also available from the existing Land Rover showroom,” said managing director Dave Sheeran.

“This is a very exciting time for the Group as we move ever closer to the opening of the new Arch concept 50,000sqft Jaguar Land Rover showroom later this year.

“Donnelly Group’s partnership with Land Rover commenced in 1981 and we are excited to further develop that relationship by welcoming Jaguar on board.

“The showroom will reflect Jaguar Land Rover’s new corporate identity which is being rolled out across its global network and will see both Jaguar and Land Rover’s impressive ranges of vehicles sit together in one building.

“So far ten new roles have been filled with additional recruitment opportunities in the coming months.

“Extensive training has been provided to all team members by Jaguar Land Rover and our staff are really excited to showcase the new Jaguar vehicle options to our customers.”

Terence Donnelly, Group Executive Chairman at Donnelly Group added:

“The new Donnelly Jaguar Land Rover showroom ensures space for 16 display vehicles and 75 used Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, with parking spaces for 100 customers.

Coalisland architectural and civil engineering consultancy McKeown and Shields and building and civil engineering contractor O’Neill of Clonoe have been awarded the contract to build the £6 million showroom at the Donnelly Group’s flagship Dungannon site.