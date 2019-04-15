Drinks giant invests £8m at Belfast plant for sustainable packaging

Diageo’s east Belfast beer packaging plant is to benefit from an £8 million investment to make its products more sustainable.

The drinks giant has announced a total investment of £16 million to reduce the amount of plastics used in its beer packaging by removing the plastic ring carriers and shrink wrap from its multipacks of Guinness, Harp, Rockshore and Smithwick’s.

The multi-can packs will be replaced by cardboard packs, which are sustainably sourced, recyclable and fully biodegradable.

Individual cans are fully recyclable, including the widget which is contained inside cans of Draught Guinness.

Diageo’s bottling and packaging plant in east Belfast will be the first site that will be up and running with the new packs.

Lucie Milburn, operations director at Diageo’s NI beer packaging site, said: “Diageo’s facility in east Belfast plays an important role in the bottling and packaging of our beers, which are exported around the world, including to the US, Canada, Korea and Europe.

“This latest investment in sustainable packaging is a reflection of the innovation and expertise of our team in Belfast and Diageo’s commitment to invest in the site, which makes a valuable contribution to the Northern Ireland economy.”