Dromore packaging firm grows global reach

UPU Industries, the Dromore-based crop packaging specialist has expanded its global reach after securing a range of new international contracts.

The firm manufactures crop wrapping, binding and protection products for the agricultural and industrial sectors and is best known for its market-leading ‘Farmer’s’ branded range. The 20% rise in export sales is a direct outcome of UPU’s investment in its production facilities, international marketing and its local sales team.

It now exports to more than 30 international markets including South America where UPU has seen business increase three-fold in Uruguay and Chile over the last nine months.

The firm also has a production facility in Kansas, USA, and in response to a substantial increase in demand for its product range in the North American market alone, staff from Dromore regularly travel out to Kansas to support the local team.

Much of the success of the growth strategy has stemmed from UPU’s investment in new product development and particularly the response to its ‘Reflectornet’ pallet netting, a breathable alternative to traditional plastic wrapping used to package and transport pallets of fresh or perishable goods.

“The past 18 months has been a period of rapid development for the company and this has seen us extend our reach into new markets as well as building our business in areas where we were already well established,” said UPU international sales director Gary Millar.

“We also invested heavily in our overseas marketing and have exhibited at the some of the most high profile international agricultural shows and trade events, such as Agritechnica in Germany and the Canada Outdoor Farm Show in Ontario.”

UPU’s appointment of specialist sales staff, including those fluent Spanish and French, has also helped the company develop relationships with its international customer base and grow its market share in Spain, France, Belgium and Canada.

“Backed up with the expertise of our multi-lingual sales force, we have strengthened our global presence, built our contact base and engaged directly with wholesalers, distributors and the wider farming community.”