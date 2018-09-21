Duke gives Royal seal of approval for NI enterpreneurs

The Duke of York was in Belfast today to hear pitches from some of Northern Ireland’s most promising entrepreneurs.

Prince Andrew brought his Pitch@Palace initiative on tour to Ormeau Baths where 26 companies were given three minutes to outline their business plan in a bid to secure funding.

HRH The Duke of York KG meeting entrepreneurs in Ormeau Baths

If the pitches ran on for longer than three minutes they were interrupted by a bugler from the Second Battalion of The Rifles to let them know their time was up.

The Duke of York said: “This is an opportunity for the entrepreneurs of this region to display their business to us and our people before we go to boot camp.”

Pitch@Palace aims to help entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses by giving them a platform to pitch to some of the most prestigious investors and influencers in the innovation and technology sectors in the UK.

The top three companies – Mobiloo, Modius and Stasher – will now pitch against 40 other entrepreneurs at the Boot Camp at the University of Cambridge in October.

HRH The Duke of York KG meeting Dick Milliken, Chairman Catalyst Inc

The audience and judges will then vote for their favourite 12, who will compete in the Pitch@Palace final at Buckingham Palace on November 8.