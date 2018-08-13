easyHotel Belfast officially opens doors for business

IRELAND’S first easyHotel guest accommodation has officially opened its doors to the public, ahead of schedule, following receipt of certification.

Located on Howard Street, in the city centre, the team behind the the development above Michael Deane’s restauarant complex, said there had been strong momentum in early bookings and that they were set for a successful first quarter in operation.

The easyHotel concept offers simple, budget priced accommodation and the project has been brought to the city by Holywood man David Crowe and Kevin Baird from Belfast.

However, the project has been challenged after it was deemed that some of the bedrooms were too small for it to obtain hotel status under current Northern Ireland legislaiton.

The development has now been certified as guest accommodation under the Tourism NI regulations.

“With so much new accommodation on the market in the last number of months, easyHotel guest accommodation offers a modern, stylish and highly affordable alternative,” said Mr Baird.

“Belfast is filled with historic pubs, fine restaurants and cultural hotspots – from museums to architecture. Our aim is to champion tourism in Belfast by offering a central base for tourists to explore the city.”

Located just behind City Hall the accommodation is spread across four floors, and features free WiFi and a range of family, double rooms and superior rooms with facilities to cater for those with disabilities.

Attached to the entrance is a new coffee shop, Coffee 24 Howard Street which is opoen to guests and public alike.

“We offer super-budget, affordable accommodation that doesn’t shy away from quality,” added Mr Baird.

“This is something that we wanted to ensure throughout. With a modern and sleek design, easyHotel guest accommodation offers everything you need to have a fabulous and comfortable stay in Belfast.

“Using smartphones, our guests have the ability to unlock their room without even having to check-in. It is a new concept, but it is one that meets the needs of the modern traveller and I think we will be seeing a lot more of in major cities.

“We’re off to a fantastic start. With strong early momentum in bookings, it will be exciting to see how we will progress from here.

“Hopefully this is only the beginning for the easyHotel brand in Ireland.”