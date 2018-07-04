easyHotel seek ‘urgent clarification’ over NI room size regulation hold-up

A “super-budget” hotel due to open in Belfast next month says it is “seeking urgent clarification” over a stipulation that some of its rooms are not big enough for to meet certification.

It had been reported the easyHotel on Howard Street in the city centre, due to open in August, may not be certified to open because some of its rooms are too small.

However, a company spokesperson said guidance on room sizes has “not yet been updated” due to procedural delays at the Assembly.

A spokesperson for easyHotel said: “Our rooms are fully compliant with the very latest national guidance on room sizes.

“Procedural delays at the Assembly mean that guidance has not yet been updated in Northern Ireland, but in our on-going dialogue with Tourism Northern Ireland throughout the planning process we have received reassurances.

“Ultimately this is a discretionary matter and we have written to the Permanent Secretary at the Department for the Economy and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, seeking urgent clarification.”

The spokesperson added: easyHotel makes a significant contribution to local economies. Our popular room format offers basic comfortable accommodation from £19.99 a room so that guests have more to spend in the space outside their rooms.

“That means more expenditure in local restaurants, shops and tourist locations.”