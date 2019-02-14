EDGE Innovate invests £8m in plant and 80 new jobs

Up to 80 new jobs are to be created in Co Tyrone as part of an £8 million expansion plan annoucned by Dungannon based EDGE Innovate.

The company, which makes quarrying, recycling and materials handling equipment, has begun a four year expansion programme focused on innovation, employment, skills development and export growth.

The £8m investment, including support from Invest NI, will see an expansion of its production and office facilities and the construction of a new 37,500sqft factory.

Invest NI has offered firm more than £957,000 in support.

Around half of the new jobs are already in place and the programme also includes a leadership and skills development programme.

Its aim is to support the firm’s ambitions for growth and follows export successes including a recent order worth £750,000 in Oman.

“The success EDGE Innovate has enjoyed in recent years is ultimately a reflection of our people,” said managing director Darragh Cullen.

“As part of our growth plans we are investing in our staff with a major leadership and skills development programme across all business areas, including the introduction of a new welding academy.

“At the same time, demand for our products is increasing. This investment ensures we are able to capitalise on this demand with the additional space, equipment and people needed to achieve our export targets.

“Invest NI’s support is helping us make this investment at a quicker rate, meaning we are able to capitalise on new export opportunities.”

Speaking on a visit to the company Invest NI chief executiv Alastair Hamilton said: “EDGE Innovate is a global exporter on a significant growth trajectory. We have worked closely with the company for a number of years now, most recently with our Scaling Team and it is a pleasure to visit today to see the results of the company’s commitment.

“This investment by the company is as a result of this ambitious growth and is a significant commitment to its future, its staff and the local area.”

“The new roles will generate nearly £2m annually in additional salaries once all are in place”, he added.

Equally important he said was the investment in training which would make a positive contribution to collaborative work going on across Mid-Ulster to build the skills pipeline in the industry.

“We are pleased to be able to help this innovative manufacturer to scale by implementing strategic investments across all areas of the business.”