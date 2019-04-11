Electricity workers suspend strike action as SONI makes improved pay offer

Strike action planned by electricity workers for this week and next has been suspended, the System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) has confirmed.

SONI, which runs the electricity grid in Northern Ireland, said it has made a revised proposal to the Prospect trade union in relation to a pay dispute which includes arbitration via the Labour Relations Agency.

“This has been accepted by Prospect members at SONI and as a result industrial action planned for this week and next has been suspended,” a SONI spokesperson said.

Welcoming suspension of the strike action, Robin McCormick, SONI’s general manager, said: “We welcome the fact that Prospect members at SONI have agreed to suspend the planned industrial action following an improved offer and a proposal to engage in a process of arbitration through the Labour Relations Agency.

“We will now focus on reaching agreement on the pay claim and will also work to establish a system for future pay that ensures that SONI’s services remain value for money for Northern Ireland electricity users.”

SONI had been facing a possible strike by members of the Prospect trade union, who are unhappy about pay.

The News Letter has attempted to contact Prospect for comment.

