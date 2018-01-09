Entries open for 2018 Business Awards

The Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2018 are officially open for entries.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are being urged to enter before the deadline on Monday, February 12.

Organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, the awards recognise local organisations and business people for their commercial success and contribution to the area.

This year the Business Awards promise to be bigger than ever as businesses in the Lisburn Castlereagh area are eligible to enter each of the 16 categories, which include Business Person of the Year, Best New Business, The Rising Star - Young Entrepreneur Award and this year’s new category, Best Family Business Award.

The winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie ceremony at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club on Friday, March 23, hosted by Q Radio breakfast show presenters Stephen Clements and Cate Conway.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the council’s Development Committee, said: “It’s important to recognise all of the great work that is going on around us, especially as the businesses behind it play such a key role in our local economy.

“The aim of these awards is to highlight the achievements of some truly remarkable companies in our area, which boasts an incredibly diverse range of skills and industries, from artisan producers and hospitality providers to leading manufacturing and technology businesses to name just a few.”

He added: “The last Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards were extremely successful with entries received from a range of small, medium and large businesses. We are anticipating the same level of interest this time around, so please don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of this spectacular and prestigious event by completing and submitting your own entry.

“The awards are a fantastic opportunity for local companies to showcase their abilities and their success. I would encourage our local businesses to get their entries in and help us celebrate the very best that we have to offer across the wider Lisburn and Castlereagh area.”

Businesses should visit www.lcccbusinessawards.co.uk for more information on each of the categories and how to enter, or contact Neil Dalzell at ND Events on 028 9263 3232 or email neil@ndevents.co.uk

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday, February 12.

The full list of award categories is as follows:

Lisburn and Castlereagh Business Person of the Year Award (sponsored by GMcG Lisburn)

Rising Star - Young Entrepreneur Award

Best Tourism Amenity (sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council)

Excellence in Customer Service (Non-Retail) Award

Excellence in Customer Service (Retail) Award (sponsored by Retail NI)

Best Marketing Campaign Award

Best New Business Award (sponsored by Lisburn Enterprise Organisation)

Excellence in Manufacturing Award (sponsored by Montupet UK)

Best Exporting Business Award (sponsored by OCO)

Business Growth Award (sponsored by Bank of Ireland)

Best Social Enterprise Business Award (sponsored by Social Enterprise NI)

Best Licensed Eating Establishment

Best Non-Licensed Eating Establishment

Innovation Award (sponsored by Plastec NI)

Investment in Health Award (sponsored by Public Health Agency)

Best Family Business Award (sponsored by The Irish News)