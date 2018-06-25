ESF bids for US market with Washington office

Leading global theme park supplier Environmental Street Furniture has taken steps to increase its opersations in US market with the opening of an office in Washington.

The decision to open an American office follows numerous successful contracts in the themed entertainment industry in North America and co-incides with the launch of the Newtwoabbey firm’s Stellar Solar smart bench in New York.

“Throughout our five years in business we have established ESF as a reputable supplier of street furniture, themed furniture and solar powered products, initially within the UK, before expanding into the global market,” said managing director Alan Lowry.

“During that time, we have experienced significant growth – our export sales increased to 30% in 2016-2017 and we forecast this growth to increase even further in the years ahead given the appetite for our products.

“We want to ensure we continue providing our customers with an unrivalled service and feel that by establishing an office in America, we will be better placed to achieve this goal.

“There is a lot of potential within the American market, especially for our themed and solar powered products and we felt this was the right time to build this market.”

ESF received consultancy support from Invest Northern Ireland which helped to establish the new office.

Late last month also saw one of ESF’s key products, the Stellar Solar Smart Bench, launched in New York City, as part of the Smart Cities campaign. Ton Agelink from Newton Brown Urban Design (NBUD), ESF’s launch partner in New York joined Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke to launch the #SmartCitiesAndYou campaign where they revealed the Stellar Solar Smart Bench.

“We are extremely excited to have the first Stellar Solar smart bench in New York,” said Mr Agelink.

“This innovative product is exactly what we were looking for the Smart Cities campaign and we’re delighted to facilitate ESF with their launch and promote this fantastic product.”

The bench, designed and manufactured by ESF, includes features such as WiFi, USB charging and data gathering capabilities.