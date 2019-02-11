Export growth puts CDE with fastest growing UK firms

A Cookstown-based manufacturer has secured its ranking amongst the UK companies with the fastest growing international sales for the third consecutive year.

CDE Global, an industry-leading solutions provider of wet processing equipment for the construction, mining, industrial sands and construction and demolition waste industries, has placed 169th in the 10th annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200.

The league table ranks the UK’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales. CDE is one of only three companies headquartered in Northern Ireland listed.

In the last two years, CDE has increased its annual international sales by 38%. Its international sales accounted for 76% of the company’s total sales in the year ending December 2018.

Over the last 25 years, CDE has designed and installed almost 2,000 turnkey wet processing solutions across the world.

Recent achievements include a multi-million-pound iron ore processing solution for mining giant SIMEC in Australia and a construction and demolition waste project in New York set to revolutionise the waste recycling industry in North America.

“At the core of CDE’s international operations is a commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our growing list of global customers,” said MD Brendan McGurgan.

“Leveraging the latest in technology and engineering techniques our world-class team continue to innovate and lead the market, adding greater value to customers and their bottom line.

“It’s our focus on turnkey and integrated solutions, developed in collaboration with the customer, that makes CDE the contractor of choice for some of the largest wet processing plants in the world.

“This recognition comes during a period of significant growth as we continue to reinvest in the company. In the coming weeks we will officially open our new global headquarters in Mid-Ulster.”

Amanda Murphy, head of commercial banking, HSBC UK, said: “We are delighted to back The Sunday Times International Track 200 again this year. All the businesses it showcases have truly inspiring stories to tell about creativity, resilience and ambition to succeed.”