Export success as Evoquip ships to South Africa

Dungannon based manufacturer EvoQuip is to supply its comprehensive range of crushing and screening products after signing an important distribution agreement in South Africa.

The firm has agreed the deal and begun shipping goods to ELB Equipment Ltd (ELB) in Johannesburg.

EvoQuip is part of the Terex Corporation, a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services.

Announcing the deal, Invest N I executive director of international business, Steve Harper said the first steps towards the deal were taken on an Invest trade mission to South Africa in March last year.

“With our support, the company made a number of further follow up visits to Johannesburg to discuss the terms of a distributor agreement. This commitment to repeat visits was key to converting an initial opportunity into a firm contract.”

Representing months of hard work, he said the agreement was testament to the company’s commitment and aspiration to succeed in an important market.

“EvoQuip has impressive export potential and I am sure this development will give the company the confidence and skills to further its reach in the South African market,” he said.

Martin Conway, International Sales Manager of EvoQuip described the contract as a “momentous breakthrough in the growth of our business.”

“ Through Invest NI’s Trade Advisory Service we were able to access expert guidance and marketing support to identify potential distributors in South Africa for our new product range.

“ They helped us to line up a series of meetings with the right people and supported us with visits to the market which helped to close this deal.

“Our first shipment has now been delivered to ELB in Johannesburg. We hope to continue to build on our network of contacts in South Africa and secure further business in this market.”