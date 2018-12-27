Extension plan for new £400,000 Carrick guest accommodation

A planning application has been submitted to further extend new guest accommodation in Carrick following a £400,000 investment.

Walter’s Place opened at Joymount in the town centre in June providing seven double ensuite rooms.

The five-star accommodation has enjoyed occupancy rates between 70 and 80 per cent during the summer.

Owner Jack Creighton said: “The reception to the opening in June was overwhelmingly positive and we’re still recording occupancy rates similar to those over the busy summer period.

“We’re hoping to add a further four rooms to cater for families. These will be self-catering and pet-friendly spaces for groups looking to stay a little bit longer.

In 2013, Mr. Creighton, who also owns neighbouring bar, Ownies, purchased the formerly “dilapidated” property to extend the award-winning bar’s kitchen.

He added: “After we extended the kitchen of Ownie’s bar into the site, we were left with a large piece of undeveloped real estate, so we were keen to identify a practical and profitable use for it.

“We’ve been providing a comfortable space to dine and drink at Ownie’s bar for the past 17 years, so the development of guest accommodation to extend our reach was a natural progression.”

“It was important to create something different too. Options in the area for high-end accommodation are limited, so we were determined Walter’s Place would be memorable and this is reflected in its design.

“We’re providing all the charm expected from a high-end boutique hotel at a competitive price point to guests looking that bit of added luxury from an out-of-city venue.”

Gemma Jordan, senior relationship manager, commercial banking NI at Ulster Bank, said: “Ulster Bank is thrilled to have supported the development of Walter’s Place. It has raised the bar for luxury accommodation in the Carrick area and is on a par with what a guest would expect to see from five-star accommodation in any major city.

“Its location on one of the main arterial routes in and out of Belfast city is a positive selling point and since opening has proved an instant hit with tourists looking for a memorable and luxury stay, but most importantly, one that is also affordable.”

Girvan Gault, commercial banking director at Ulster Bank, added: “Walter’s Place is a visually stunning new tourism asset for the Carrick area, and Ulster Bank is pleased to have supported the development.

“We are committed to supporting SMEs and well-run local businesses to continue to grow and nurture new commercial opportunities. The venue is already proving a resounding success, attracting a steady stream of international bookings.”