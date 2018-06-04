Fibre broadband could benefit rural economy by £1.2bn

The economic, social and environmental benefits of the proposed government £150m investment in ultrafast fibre broadband could be worth as much £1.2 billion to rural areas of the province.

That’s the estimate contained in an independent report commissioned by BT and published today, setting out the potential benefits resulting from an investment focused in rural areas.

Carried out by economic consultancy, DotEcon, it suggests that every £1 invested could bring a benefit of around £8 to the local economy over 15 years.

The key beneficiaries would be the Fermanagh and Omagh District and Mid-Ulster District Council areas, which are currently the most disadvantaged in terms of high-speed broadband availability.

The authors of this independent assessment suggest that the proposed investment in ultrafast broadband would help to realise several of the goals set out in the Department for the Economy’s Industrial Strategy, which include reducing economic inactivity, improving collaboration within Northern Ireland, increasing global competitiveness and supporting digital intensive sectors.

The report found that increased employment would be the largest source of benefit, amounting to £890 million by 2033, or about £6 for every £1 invested.

“Despite the challenges of broadband delivery in more rural areas of Northern Ireland, high speed fibre broadband is vital to the economic, environmental and even social wellbeing,” said report author Dr Dan Maldoom.