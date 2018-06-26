FinTrU brings over 600 jobs to Northern Ireland

Financial services firm FinTrU is set to create up to 605 new jobs in Belfast and Londonderry in a significant expansion plan for the province.

The investment will see the firm establish a new operation in the North West with 305 jobs there with the remaining 300 posts going to Belfast.The project will be staged over five years.

“Today’s announcement is another significant re-investment by FinTrU which will create over 600 new jobs for graduates and professionals in the Financial Services industry,” said Invest Northern Ireland’s Chief Executive, Alastair Hamilton.

“We are delighted to have played such a significant role in the company’s rapid growth to date. The new jobs to be recruited over the next five years will generate over £15million in additional annual salaries for the local economy.”

The agency has offered £3.2 million in support for the new jobs and the Department for the Economy has offered £2.4million of support through its Assured Skills Programme.

Mr Hamilton said the creation of 305 of the roles in Londonderry was a great endorsement of the wealth of talent in the North West.

“This investment will also make a significant contribution to Northern Ireland’s flourishing financial services sector and will deliver a projected £20million in additional new export sales for the company.”

FinTrU provides regulatory resourcing services, including legal, risk, compliance, KYC, operations and consultancy, to Investment Banks and other financial institutions.

It established its Belfast centre of excellence in 2014, with initial plans to recruit 80 staff and has since grown successfully to now employing over 240 staff.

“Our current operation in Belfast has been hugely successful which has been driven by the exceptional talent we have been able to recruit in Northern Ireland,” said Fin Tru founder and CEO Darragh McCarthy.

“FinTrU has won two ‘Fast Growth Business of the Year’ awards in 2018 and we are delighted to continue our expansion in other areas of Northern Ireland.

“After reviewing a number of locations, I had no hesitation about expanding our presence into the North West due to the highly attractive location and the availability of talent that the region offers. Whilst managed as a profit-driven organisation, I see FinTrU as having a social purpose to create high-quality professional employment in Northern Ireland.”

Mr McCarthy, who is a finalist in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, added: “Our partnership over the last few years with Invest NI has been invaluable to our growth. We are also working with the Department for the Economy through its Assured Skills Programme, Belfast Metropolitan College and the North West Regional College to establish a Graduate Academy which will result in a considerable investment in training for our new employees.”