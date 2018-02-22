Firm specialising in luxury holidays opens new premises in Lisburn Square

Luxury holiday company Revere Travel has officially opened its new premises in Lisburn Square.

The family-run business specialises in tailor-made luxury holidays and honeymoons.

“We are delighted to open our business in Lisburn Square and are looking forward to welcoming new clients to avail of our services,” said proprietor Michael Preedy.

“It is our aim to deliver exceptional, unforgettable holidays to the world’s best destinations – all in the ultimate luxury - and we look forward to welcoming visitors to our new store.”

Welcoming the business to Lisburn Square, Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE said: “I would like to take this opportunity to wish Revere Travel every success for their new business venture in Lisburn city centre. It is great to see another enterprising person opening up a store in the recently upgraded Lisburn Square. This really adds something new to the mix of services offered at this vibrant location.”

