Firms still being hit by staff shortages claims survey

Staff shortages are continuing to affect companies, fuelling higher starting salaries, according to a new report.

The number of vacancies rose last month, both for permanent and temporary jobs, especially in computing, said the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

The number of candidates for jobs fell in August, leaving some firms “struggling” to attract skilled workers, it said.

“Businesses are getting on with driving Britain’s growth - jobs are being created and starting salaries are rising,” said CEO Neil Carberry.

“There are big opportunities out there for candidates right now looking for a new role.

“But how long our labour market can defy gravity if the shape of our future trading arrangements with the EU remain unclear is the big question.

“Companies are starting to implement contingency plans now - and those who aren’t will need to step up progress.”

The report was based on a survey of 400 recruitment and employment agencies.