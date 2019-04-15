Firstsource Solutions’ £1m investment in Belfast

Global business process management firm Firstsource Solutions has expanded its Belfast presence with a new city centre hub in Belfast.

The Company has invested close to £1 million in a refurbishment of ‘Olive Tree House’, Fountain Street demonstrating an investment in local talent and a commitment to future business growth in Belfast, it says will bolster the Northern Ireland economy in the coming years.

The new premises offer capacity for 600 employees and 150 staff have already been relocated.

Further growth is planned with new business wins across the UK, and there will be up to 450 potential job opportunities across customer service, Human Resources, IT and general management.

Firstsource is one of Northern Ireland’s largest private employers with close to 2,000 staff across Belfast and Londonderry working with major household names including Sky and Ulster Bank.

“This significant investment will enable us to support and upskill local talent, offer career progression, support the local economy, win new business and continue to support existing clients with world class customer management,” said Sean Canning, chief operational officer for customer management.

“Belfast is a vibrant city and Firstsource is making an important contribution to its future through our innovation and digital capabilities as we help businesses advance customer experience through automation, analytics and process improvements.”

Firstsource is one of the UK’s top 10 contact centre provers and works across the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Telecommunications & Media, Utilities and Healthcare sectors.