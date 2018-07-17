Five Guys’ second NI store on track for 2018 open date

Burger chain Five Guys’ second Northern Ireland store is on track after the completion of a 7,000 sq. ft. new restaurant space which will also be home to Nando’s.

The new spaces at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon has an October open date after construction of the two new standalone units was completed.

Nando’s, which currently boasts five outlets in Northern Ireland is committing up to 40 new full and part-time roles for this latest venture, while Five Guys, with only one other outlet in Northern Ireland, in Belfast, will add an additional 60 posts in its latest expansion.

“I’m delighted that our growing number of visitors will now be able to enjoy new culinary experiences at these leading restaurant brands,” Rushmere centre manager Martin Walsh said.

“By continually investing and delivering for our customers, we continue to increase Rushmere’s appeal and I’m delighted that so many jobs are being created as part of our strategic plans.”