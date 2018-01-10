Fog leads to diverted and cancelled flights

Foggy conditions in Northern Ireland led to the cancellation and diversion of many flights on Wednesday.

George Best City Airport was severely disrupted with almost all flights cancelled or diverted yesterday up until 4pm after which some airlines were permitted to arrive in and depart from the airport in Sydenham in east Belfast.

Belfast International Airport in Antrim fared slightly better in foggy conditions but it too was disrupted by diversions and cancellations during the morning and afternoon.

Meanwhile, plans to welcome home 200 local soldiers who have been serving in Iraq had to be put on hold after their plane was unable to land at Aldergrove on Wednesday afternoon.

The soldiers from the Lisburn-based 2nd Battalion The Rifles are now expected to return home to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Some 200 soldiers from the unit were part of Operation SHADER, the UK’s contribution to the war against the Islamic State and the enduring security of Iraq.