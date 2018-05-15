Foods Connected to create 20 jobs in North West

Londonderry based software firm Foods Connected is to create 20 new jobs as part of a £1.7 million investment to grow export sales and keep up with the growing demand for its services.

The firm provides a range of cloud-based software tools to help companies in the food industry manage processes and information across supplier approval, quality and trading, resulting in reduced costs and increased profitability.

“Over the last few years, demand for our products has grown rapidly with projects well underway with major food processors and retailers in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand,” said co-founder and system development director Gary Tyre.

“This investment forms part of our long term growth strategy to become a market leader in management tools for the food sector.”

Invest NI has offered support of £157,000 to help create the new jobs which include systems developers and project management and business development roles.

Welcoming the investment, Des Gartland, Invest Northern Ireland’s North West Regional Manager said: “Foods Connected is an export focused company which is making a major investment in the North West.

“The new team will be recruited over the next two years and once in place, will generate over £800,000 annually in additional salaries to the local economy.

“Since participating on our Propel Programme in 2014, Foods Connected has benefitted from a range of Invest NI support.

“With this new investment, I look forward to seeing it increase its market share in the food services sector across the UK, Europe and beyond.”

Mr Tyre added: “We’ve been delighted with the practical support and expert advice provided by Invest NI which we have used to redesign our brand through the Design Active Programme, and support our company expansion plans.

Recruitment for the new jobs is underway and will give us the resources to keep up with demand and ensure we are well positioned to take advantage of the wide range of growth opportunities we have identified over the coming years.”

The firm currently employs 19 staff and is located in The City Factory, with offices in Belfast and Sydney.