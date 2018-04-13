Free’ist lands a sweet deal with Irish retailers

Pioneering Northern Ireland based sugar-free food company Free’ist has secured new listings across 2,000 stores throughout the province and the Republic of Ireland to stock its new sugar-free Jellies range.

The listings mark a significant win for the Belfast based business, which invested £250K into rebranding earlier this year as part of a targeted Ireland and UK growth strategy.

“This is already proving a significant year for Free’ist,” said managing director Gerard McAdorey.

“Securing listings for our recently launched sugar-free jellies in ROI is a vote of confidence for our product innovation and a positive development within our ambitious growth strategy.”

Free’ist’s core range includes sugar-free chocolate bars, cookies, popcorn and marshmallows.

The Jellies range features three new lines, Gummy Bears, Gummy Worms and Cola Bottles, each of which are sugar-free, gluten free and dairy free.

“Our products are always developed to reflect emerging consumer trends and requirements,” added Mr McAdorey.

“The jellies range was a natural progression in our snack offering as the appetite for great tasting sugar-free alternatives continues to grow, as does the ‘free from’ market.

“It is extremely encouraging to see major retail partners putting their confidence in the range as they seek to meet their customers’ ever-evolving needs.”

The new Free’ist sugar-free Jellies range is available now in leading retailers and independents across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic including Dunnes, Tesco, Supervalu, Centra, SPAR, NISA and Costcutter stores.