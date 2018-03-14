Free parking to be restored across Abbey Centre site

Customers at Abbey Centre will be able to avail of free parking for up to four hours across the entire site.

The move comes after changes were introduced to parking facilities at the NewRiver operated centre last month.

Confirming that spaces would be free for up to four hours, a NewRiver spokesperson said: “NewRiver, in conjunction with Smart Parking Limited have listened to our Abbey Centre shoppers and taken your concerns on board. As a result, we have decided to restore ‘up to four hours free parking, across the entire site’.

“You can therefore park within all car parks (A, B, C Level 1 and C Level 2 and 3) for free for up to four hours.”

The spokesperson added: “If you wish to park and shop for a longer period of time, please park in the Long Stay Car Park C, Level 2 and 3 (the multi-story) and pay a tariff of £1.50 per day (ie until midnight).

“We have also made the decision to reduce the No Return restriction from 90 minutes to 30 minutes.

“We apologise for any confusion caused thus far. We have experienced teething problems, settling on a solution that works for all.”