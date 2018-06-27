Further jobs boost for north west and Belfast

Londonderry has been given another jobs boost following the announcement that AXA Insurance plans to recruit 60 full time employees to work as customer service representatives in the company’s call centre operation there.

The news comes just a day after financial services firm Fin TrU announced 305 jobs with the setting up of a new operation in the city.

In Belfast, bespoke software solutions and training services provider, Instil Software, said it will be investing over the next 12 months to recruit an additional 10 staff to support its global growth plans.

AXA is already one of the largest employers in the region with over 300 employees in Derry and the North West area.

Head of data communications company (DCC) operations Sean Harnett said that the company will start recruiting for the new positions immediately and that successful candidates will be encouraged to engage in further training and to avail of career development opportunities.

“We have a very substantial operation in Derry and there is great potential for successful applicants to develop long-term careers with the company here,” he said.

Welcoming the announcement, Des Gartland, Invest Northern Ireland’s North West regional manager, said: “AXA’s recruitment drive in the North West is positive news for the area and will create valuable career opportunities in insurance.

“The company makes an important contribution to our financial and professional services sector and this expansion is welcome news for the Northern Ireland economy.”

AXA first began operations in Londonderry in 2007. In the years since the centre has developed to become a key part of the company’s infrastructure to support the business across the island of Ireland.

The call centre handles calls from customers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Instil has recently moved to Grade A offices in Belfast’s Linen Loft and signed a licensing deal for its multi-video streaming product Surge. The investment will help to accelerate product growth in this specific market.

“We have just signed a major contract for our Surge product and further investment will enhance our position in the industry and enable us to compete across Europe and further afield,” said CEO Tara Simpson.

“First class developers have played a fundamental role in our year on year growth and we want to continue to invest locally by recruiting for these new roles.