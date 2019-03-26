Further reduction of Primark safety cordon ‘good news’, say traders

The safety cordon put in place following the fire at Primark in Belfast City Centre is to be reduced further in a move welcomed by business body Retail NI.

Retail NI say the latest reduction in the cordon connecting Donegall Place to Fountain Street will enable “the last few traders in the area” to get back to business.

Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “This is welcome progress which will enable the last few traders in the area to reopen their businesses and reconnect Castle Street traders with Donegall Place.

“While this is a step forward, a huge amount of work is still needed to fully rejuvenate that part of the city centre impacted by the Primark fire”

He continued: “This whole crisis has shown just how resilient city centre traders really are.

“Belfast City Centre has a fantastic retail and hospitality offer, which we need to build upon in the months and years ahead.”

Mr Roberts added: “Retail NI is ambitious for Belfast and we want to see the city becoming one the UK and Ireland’s top retail destinations.”