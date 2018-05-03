Galgorm commits £0.25m annually to new hotel talent scheme

Galgorm Resort & Spa is calling on young adults interested in a career in hospitality to apply for its new apprenticeship initiative.

Representing an annual investment of £250,000, the ‘Go to Grow Apprenticeship Programme’ will expose students to the hotelier’s world-leading hospitality approach as well as guaranteed employment at the resort or one of the company’s other restaurants for successful participants.

The one-year programme offers three areas; Food & Beverage Service, Professional Cookery or Spa Therapy.

Apprentices will be in a position to learn as they earn, gaining both practical hands-on experience whilst achieving accreditation through the City & Guilds or CIBTAC qualification frameworks.

Delivered in conjunction with Northern Regional College and Bronwyn Conroy Beauty School and within the accredited qualifications framework, the Go to Grow Apprenticeship Programme will offer participants a weekly mix of master classes and workshops alongside their practical experience.

Commencing in September 2018, the new programme builds on the success of the complex’s existing trainee management and operational trainee schemes.

Commenting on the programme, Richard McGowan, Galgorm project manager, School of Excellence and Staff Wellness, said: “Northern Ireland’s tourism industry is flourishing at an exponential rate with a wealth of investment being made across the sector. With that growth however comes the challenge of finding sufficient talent and resource to deliver.

“We are meeting that challenge head on by investing £250,000 annually in the scheme, demonstrating our commitment to nurture and inspire a wealth of young resource.

“Go to Grow will expose students to some of the world’s most exclusive brands, immerse them in practices that have gained us a global reputation for excellence and allow them to train at facilities so exclusive they are not found anywhere else in Ireland.”