Gastro pub to close ‘with immediate effect’

A Co Down gastro pub has announced that it is to shut “with immediate effect” due to financial problems.

The owners of The Aniseed Lounge in Ballynahinch made the announcement on the eatery’s Facebook page this morning.

Husband and wife team Nick and Joanne Clough opened the pub/restaurant at the site of the former Cloisters bar and grill on Dromore Street in December 2017.

With support from Ulster Bank, the ambitious redevelopment project created 10 jobs.

The statement posted on Facebook today said the decision to close had been taken with “teary eyes and heavy hearts.”

“It is with great sadness that we must let you know that we have had to make the difficult decision to close the Aniseed Lounge with immediate effect. Unfortunately we were not steadily busy enough to cover the overheads and as it is just the two of us financing the business, it has become impossible to continue to finance the shortfall. Things have been further complicated due to recent family ill health. We took nothing out and put everything in - money, hours, enthusiasm - but unfortunately it wasn’t enough,” the statement, signed by “N&J” said.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who has come in the doors and enjoyed our food, drink and craic. To those who have followed us faithfully, supported us and spread the word. We have loved meeting you all and we have made so many great friendships over the past year - for that we are sincerely grateful.

“We also want to thank our amazing team of staff - past and present - who have worked hard for us, kept the chin up during quiet times and have developed into a little Aniseed family. You are all just amazing and we are so grateful for everything you have done for us both.

“With teary eyes and heavy hearts, we sign off for the last time.

“With much love and huge thanks.”