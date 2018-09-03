Genesis Crafty to recruit more than 40 new staff

Less than a fortnight after Genesis Crafty was rescued out of administration, the company has announced that it is recruiting.

The business was facing potential closure a fortnight ago when it emerged that Tayto CEO Paul Allen had stepped in to buy the business, securing the jobs of around 260 staff.

“It is great to be looking for new staff to join us in this latest phase of the company’s development,” said human resources manager, Grace Cahoon.

“We have a wide range of posts from full-time permanent jobs, to part-time temporary posts which might suit students or those just looking for some extra money in the run up to Christmas.”

There are approximately 40 full and part-time positions.

The firm produces a range of bread and cakes under their own brand and for many of the country’s largest retailers.

Speaking at the time of the deal Mr Allen said: “I’m delighted that the jobs at the factory have been secured and that Brian McErlain will be staying on as MD. I see this as a very sound business with great potential.”